The Vintage Breakfast Chain That's Still Holding Its Own Against Giants Like Waffle House

The breakfast business can be a tough game. There's stiff competition from fast food, local spots, and mega-chains like Waffle House. Still, one vintage breakfast chain has persevered through more than six decades of changing business climates and food preferences. Yet few outside the Southeast may be aware of Huddle House and its history.

The chain traces its roots to Decatur, Georgia, where the first location opened in 1964. Huddle House initially served as a community hangout for residents to gather following high school football games, but quickly expanded into franchised locations two years later. Soon, it became a thriving regional food chain, with Georgia at its heart. That remains the case in 2025, with 60 of Huddle House's roughly 250 locations currently located in Georgia. Another 19 states have at least one Huddle House restaurant, including Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and Illinois.

Huddle House remains a longtime favorite of many diners, despite the availability of other popular breakfast chains. For example, Waffle House operates nearly eight times as many locations, with 1,900 restaurants across 25 states. Meanwhile, Cracker Barrel offers its down-home breakfasts in 43 states with nearly 660 locations.