Instagram Is On The Hunt For A Returning Seasonal Favorite From Pillsbury

The winter holidays may have passed, but this Pillsbury favorite has already made its yearly return. In an Instagram post by the popular account @candyhunting, it was revealed that the peaches & cream cinnamon rolls are back in stores.

Users are already going wild over the return of this puff pastry in the comments, which disclosed that the item was found at Hy-vee, a supermarket chain based in the Midwest." Omg gotta find these," wrote one fan while another raved, "These are the bomb dot com."

However, as stated by the original poster, it might be a challenge to find this item this year, as there are supply chain and distribution issues with other Pillsbury products. Concurring, one commenter expressed that they haven't been able to find another product of the brand in stores. One Instagram user wrote, "Are they discontinuing the orange cinnamon rolls?!? I haven't been able to find them anywhere."