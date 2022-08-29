Jelly Belly's Take On NFTs Is Deeply Concerning

It seems like every company out there is trying to jump onboard the NFT bandwagon. Did you know that McDonald's released an NFT of its famous McRib sandwich? Did you know that Burger King jumped into the NFT market in a marketing stunt that involves six million meal boxes and American rapper Nelly (via Bitcoin News)? With all this talk of bitcoins, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and metaverses, it almost feels like this is some kind of bizarre science-fiction dream. What's next? Jelly beans coming with their own NFTs that can have kids? That sounds almost like it's a bad set-up to a — oh, it's real.

For those of you who don't know, Jelly Belly is a confectionary company known for its gourmet jelly beans that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from toasted marshmallow to buttered popcorn to banana split. While the company is known for creating outrageous jelly bean flavors through experiments involving flavor scientists and comparing different smells (via Mental Floss), Jelly Belly's newest project doesn't involve jelly beans — at least, not in the physical sense.

Jelly Belly's dive into the world of NFTs is ... well, a rather unique one. Unlike your average NFTs that are designed as a one-of-a-kind or limited product that is set to increase in value much like a stock or a bond, Jelly Belly's NFTs are a "special" kind. With Jelly Belly, your NFTs can actually "breed" with each other and produce much rarer and more valuable NFTs.