McDonald's UK Delivers A Heartfelt Tribute To The Queen

McDonald's has never seen a year in the United Kingdom during which Queen Elizabeth II was not on the throne. But that will change in 2023, with the queen's death on Sept. 8 (per CNN) and the forthcoming coronation of Charles III as England's next king (per ABC News). Appropriately, McDonald's has paid its respects to the only British monarch the company has ever known.

According to Let's Look Again, McDonald's opened its first location in the United Kingdom in the London suburb of Woolwich in 1974. At that time, as CNN explains, Elizabeth II had been on the throne for 22 years. Although Let's Look Again says McDonald's struggled to capture the attention of English diners at first, expansion across the United Kingdom started to take place in the mid-1980s. As of 2020, Let's Look Again says, there were nearly 1,300 McDonald's locations across the country.

As McDonald's has become a mainstay in English culture over the decades of Elizabeth II's reign, it was only fitting that the company made a public gesture over her death.