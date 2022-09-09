Liz Rogers On Ice Cream Brand Creamalicious' First Year - Exclusive Interview

Going a little bit deeper into that. What does being a minority business owner really mean to you?

It's important to me. The playing field isn't always fair, so you have to be more strategic. You have to think outside the box. I like to think of myself as extremely innovative, very agile. I get an opportunity, as a minority woman owned business, to look at things differently because I'm a normal person that's probably pushing a grocery cart right next to someone and shopping like everyone else. I'm not this huge big machine. We're very small, but yet we have a very strong infrastructure and it's really been a really great experience.

We've learned a lot of lessons, but that doesn't mean that we have to live in our lessons. I get to do things a little differently than most ice cream companies that started out years ago [when] there was no internet, there was no digital marketing, there was no way to reach consumers in order to become a household name. I do feel that we have an advantage now today for a lot more resources, but you have to work hard and make your own opportunities.

You mentioned that your business was a niche in the industry. What inspired you to incorporate baked pastries into ice cream?

I am an executive chef and restaurateur by trade. [In] eating ice cream, we're more than just a dessert. We're an experience. When I thought about ice cream, how do I eat ice cream? Everyone loves ice cream, but you run into a lot of people they're like, "I like cupcakes," or "I like pies," and different things like that. When it comes to dessert, it's the best part of anyone's after meal or before meal.

There's always this [thought of], "Do I want to scoop ice cream?" You think about going to the park with your mom and dad, or sharing a cone, the ice cream man and different things like that, when we talk about ice cream. Maybe I want a slice of pie or a nice piece of cobbler [and] I wish that I could have this ice cream on there.

With Creamalicious, it's the best of both worlds. You don't have to choose and you can have it all. You can have your cakes and ice creams and eat them too. Where I grew up, my mom and my grandmother and my aunt Liz, they taught me how to cook. My mom was more of a savory cook. My aunt [and] my grandmother [were] more sweet. I had the opportunity to have something sweet and savory.

Being single parents that they were and working and different things like that, that's how we spent our time together and bonded. It was through cooking and it was four generations of family-owned recipes that were passed down and generations of recipes that keep traditions going. That was one of the big things — to have everything in one pint and not be like everyone else. Creamalicious is the only 2-in-1 dessert ice cream pint on the market. We wanted to make sure that we stood out and we gave the consumer a different dessert offering.