Why The San Francisco Giants Just Added A Wine Sommelier To Its Roster

What do you think of when you think of baseball food? "Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack” — as suggested in that classic earworm, "Take Me Out to the Ball Game?” Sure, but we also think popcorn, pretzels, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, nachos smothered in gooey cheese, and ice cold beer when we consider ballpark fare. And that's just the starting lineup (per Cut 4).

Some stadiums, like Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, play to the crowd by offering more elevated and imaginative grab-and-go options, like sushi, street corn, chicken and waffles, gyros, and burgers dreamed up by none other than celebrity chef Bobby Flay (per Sports Illustrated). Baltimore was home to the first Major League Baseball stadium with a kosher food vendor (per Baltimore Jewish Times) and most stadiums these days are certain to have plant-based choices, according to The Beet.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Giants fans have a new reason to "root, root, root for the home team:" The team has partnered with a Master Sommelier to expand on the wine experience for fans and to "create a new wine benchmark for sports entertainment," the sommelier said (per The Drinks Business).