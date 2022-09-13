Planet Smoothie's New Lineup Is Based On An Unexpected Fruit

Avocado consumption has increased from two to eight pounds per person since 2018, according to Statista. The popular green fruit was coined as a "superfood" by nutritionists because of its high concentration of nutrients like folic acid, omega 3, magnesium, and potassium, as well as vitamins A, C, D, E, B, and K (per Avocado Society). That means it can help lower cholesterol, strengthen the immune system, and nourish an overall healthy body.

Chefs and culinary experts have embraced the versatility of the avocado far beyond traditional guacamole. Avocados From Mexico reported that the fruit can be incorporated in both savory and sweet dishes. It can be the star of the dish or a pillar of creamy texture. Some say the best recipes to make with avocados are the simplest.

A popular chain has harnessed the power of the avocado with its newest line of products, and you might be surprised to find out you can consume it through a straw.