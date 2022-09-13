Planet Smoothie's New Lineup Is Based On An Unexpected Fruit
Avocado consumption has increased from two to eight pounds per person since 2018, according to Statista. The popular green fruit was coined as a "superfood" by nutritionists because of its high concentration of nutrients like folic acid, omega 3, magnesium, and potassium, as well as vitamins A, C, D, E, B, and K (per Avocado Society). That means it can help lower cholesterol, strengthen the immune system, and nourish an overall healthy body.
Chefs and culinary experts have embraced the versatility of the avocado far beyond traditional guacamole. Avocados From Mexico reported that the fruit can be incorporated in both savory and sweet dishes. It can be the star of the dish or a pillar of creamy texture. Some say the best recipes to make with avocados are the simplest.
A popular chain has harnessed the power of the avocado with its newest line of products, and you might be surprised to find out you can consume it through a straw.
Avocados break into the smoothie scene
According to Eat This, Not That!, there's room to think outside the box when it comes to using avocados in your cooking. Planet Smoothie put that concept to the test, releasing a new line of smoothies with avocado as a base, PR Newswire reports. The Avo Loco smoothie features flavors of avocado, cocoa, and banana on top of frozen yogurt, vanilla, nonfat milk, and honey. The Pina Paradise smoothie gets its flavors from avocado and pineapple that have been blended with leafy greens and passionfruit. The Nutty Avocado smoothie contains peanut butter, avocado, banana, almond milk, honey, and granola.
Nicole Butcher, director of marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Planet Smoothie, said the company chose to feature avocados because of their immense nutritional profile. "By adding avocado, we are incorporating a natural source of iron and potassium to our new smoothies...Additionally, because avocados are high in healthy fats and fiber, our new smoothies will help our guests feel more satisfied and keep them feeling full for longer."
These smoothies are available now for a limited time and you can find the nutrition facts in detail on the Planet Smoothie website.