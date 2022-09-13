What It Means For American Lobster To Be On The 'Red List'

From being served on fancy platters in white tablecloth restaurants to tossed in fast food containers to be torn into on the drive home, lobster has made its way into America's dining routine in countless ways. Some seafood lovers can't get enough of this popular shellfish, but for anyone who hasn't tried lobster, Cook Gem describes the flavor as being "sweet and succulent, with a buttery flavor and tender consistency, like crab and shrimp." However, a recent change may affect just how easy it is for some seafood lovers to secure an American lobster for their next meal.

According to AP News, the American lobster was added to the red list on Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch program. Though combining the terms "red" and "lobster" may cause one to conjure up a seafood dinner for more than one reason, in this particular instance, for the American lobster, being categorized as red may actually mean being featured in fewer seafood dinners. The Seafood Watch program uses four colors (green, blue, yellow, and red) to denote the sustainability of seafood. Similar to traffic lights, green gives people the go-ahead because food falls under the category of "Best Choice." On the opposite end, red signifies seafood that should be avoided. How the American lobster landed on the red list has a lot to do with the safety of another sea creature.