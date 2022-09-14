Taco John's New Menu Item Is Cheese On Top Of Cheese
Cheese is one of those things that many people find hard to say "no" to when given the option. There's something about a creamy camembert or a sharp cheddar that keeps the senses alive and coming back for more. If you've ever wondered why some people react to cheese like its some kind of drug, you're certainly not the first to pose the question. According to Forbes, cheese naturally contains "opiate molecules," which give the consumer a dose of dopamine. So when your voice of reason tells you that too much cheese is unhealthy but you just can't resist, you now understand why.
Located in 21 states, Taco John's started as a simple taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1969 and is known for its Potato Olés, which are deep-fried bite-size potatoes, sprinkled in spices and served with a choice of dips (per Taco John's). The Takeout describes the Mexican-inspired restaurant as "more Tex than Mex" but, thanks to a more extensive and "sincere" menu, believes it's better than its counterpart Taco Bell. And to tempt all cheese lovers out there, Taco John's is adding a cheesy new menu item to the mix.
How much cheese is too much cheese?
Taco John's new Four Cheese Quesadilla combines "Asadero, Queso Blanco, Monterey Jack and all-natural Cheddar" cheeses into a flour tortilla (via Chewboom). You can either order it with just the cheese or add sirloin steak or grilled chicken with some chipotle lime sauce for another level of flavor. The new menu item is available on its own or in a meal combo with a drink and Potato Olés (via Taco John's). One YouTube reviewer who ordered the new quesadilla with chicken, chipotle lime sauce, and rice said, "it has a bit of a kick to it. It's really good." Taco John's fans on Facebook joined in on the praise, with one person simply saying, "I need this."
To add to the delight of cheese lovers, QSR Magazine reports that National Quesadilla Day is fast approaching on September 25 and Taco John's is offering a free Four Cheese Quesadilla with any purchase. The only catch is that you need to be a member of the chain's Bigger Bolder Rewards program and order through the Taco John's mobile app — which sounds like an easy tradeoff for a free serving of cheesy goodness.