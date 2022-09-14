Taco John's New Menu Item Is Cheese On Top Of Cheese

Cheese is one of those things that many people find hard to say "no" to when given the option. There's something about a creamy camembert or a sharp cheddar that keeps the senses alive and coming back for more. If you've ever wondered why some people react to cheese like its some kind of drug, you're certainly not the first to pose the question. According to Forbes, cheese naturally contains "opiate molecules," which give the consumer a dose of dopamine. So when your voice of reason tells you that too much cheese is unhealthy but you just can't resist, you now understand why.

Located in 21 states, Taco John's started as a simple taco stand in Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1969 and is known for its Potato Olés, which are deep-fried bite-size potatoes, sprinkled in spices and served with a choice of dips (per Taco John's). The Takeout describes the Mexican-inspired restaurant as "more Tex than Mex" but, thanks to a more extensive and "sincere" menu, believes it's better than its counterpart Taco Bell. And to tempt all cheese lovers out there, Taco John's is adding a cheesy new menu item to the mix.