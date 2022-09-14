A New Oreo Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season
The moment the sun started setting a little sooner, fall came out of hiding. For many of us, it's been full on cozy sweaters and apple cider candles ever since. The fall fanatics among us are ecstatic about the early releases of pumpkin spice drinks, fall-themed decor, and apple-flavored everything. If you haven't guessed yet, we love to embrace all the fall products we can, while we can. And luckily for us, fall brings Halloween with it as well.
With every seasonal change come multiple household products to celebrate the time of year. This year, Nabisco, the owner of Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, and Teddy Grahams, announced the release of multiple new Oreo flavors before the seasons even had a chance to change (via Business Insider). Now that fall is pretty much here, the appropriate seasonal Oreos are on shelves just in time for the spooky season and we are excited to finally check them out.
Boo! Oreos on shelves
New Halloween Oreos, or BOO! Oreos, are back in stock at stores (via Twitter). The package of cookies includes five different shapes imprinted on the crispy chocolate cookies and an orange creme between them. For those of us who aren't fans of pumpkin flavored things, don't fret. These cookies are simply just orange in color, no pumpkin in sight (except for the pumpkin shape on the cookie). The five shapes include a ghost, a pumpkin, a witch, a spiderweb, and a bat with the words "Dare to Dunk" on them (via Awesome Inventions).
These cookies are on shelves while supplies last and can be found at most grocery stores like Giant, Walmart, or Kroger. You can also find them on Amazon if that's where you do most of your shopping. One TikTok account hopped on the Oreo train early and found the cookies back in August, claiming that once these cookies are on shelves that it's officially spooky season. Now that fall is here, it's the perfect time to enjoy these seasonal treats — or start making those Halloween recipes you've been saving all year long.