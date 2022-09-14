A New Oreo Is Here Just In Time For Spooky Season

The moment the sun started setting a little sooner, fall came out of hiding. For many of us, it's been full on cozy sweaters and apple cider candles ever since. The fall fanatics among us are ecstatic about the early releases of pumpkin spice drinks, fall-themed decor, and apple-flavored everything. If you haven't guessed yet, we love to embrace all the fall products we can, while we can. And luckily for us, fall brings Halloween with it as well.

With every seasonal change come multiple household products to celebrate the time of year. This year, Nabisco, the owner of Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, and Teddy Grahams, announced the release of multiple new Oreo flavors before the seasons even had a chance to change (via Business Insider). Now that fall is pretty much here, the appropriate seasonal Oreos are on shelves just in time for the spooky season and we are excited to finally check them out.