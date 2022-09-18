A New Deal Starbucks Just Launched Ahead Of Fall
It could be argued that a customer rewards program is only as good as the actual rewards that customers can earn. Part of the equation is personalization. For instance, according to survey data from PricewaterhouseCoopers, about 80% of respondents would share personal info such as their birthday for the sake of "a better experience." And over half indicated that their loyalty to a brand would depend on how "easy or enjoyable" it is to shop online compared to in-person trips. Those are two of the areas in which Starbucks has tried to appeal to build customer loyalty.
According to the Starbucks website, regular perks for Starbucks Rewards members include a free item on their birthday each year, free refills on brewed beverages during same-store visits, and priority access to other offers like Double Star Days. Stars are Starbucks' version of points that customers accrue with each purchase. People can redeem those Stars for free beverage upgrades or many popular Starbucks menu items.
There are also limited-time deals. In fact, a temporary promotion exclusive to Starbucks Rewards members is happening right now. And there isn't much that people have to do in order to take advantage of it.
A half-off deal is already waiting for some members
According to WRAL, Starbucks is giving some Starbucks Rewards members a one-time 50% coupon in the app applicable for any handcrafted beverage. Not everyone will receive this offer, however. So they would have to look at their Offers Inbox to be sure. It's a sensitive matter, too, with the coupons set to expire on September 21. Customers can use the coupon to order beverages in advance of their next Starbucks run or simply present the in-app coupon at the counter when they place their order.
Whether or not you are among the people who take advantage of this offer, Krazy Coupon Lady notes that there are ways to try to "get free Starbucks." But just remember that among the things Starbucks employees wish you knew is that going overboard when trying to get discounts can be annoying. A Starbucks worker on Reddit once explained a strategy some customers try: The guests would claim they forgot to request upcharges once their order is completed. One person claimed not to know that adding white mocha to iced coffee would cost extra. Getting half off the regular price of the beverage might just leave room to pay for any upgrades people might like or to add to a tip.