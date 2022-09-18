A New Deal Starbucks Just Launched Ahead Of Fall

It could be argued that a customer rewards program is only as good as the actual rewards that customers can earn. Part of the equation is personalization. For instance, according to survey data from PricewaterhouseCoopers, about 80% of respondents would share personal info such as their birthday for the sake of "a better experience." And over half indicated that their loyalty to a brand would depend on how "easy or enjoyable" it is to shop online compared to in-person trips. Those are two of the areas in which Starbucks has tried to appeal to build customer loyalty.

According to the Starbucks website, regular perks for Starbucks Rewards members include a free item on their birthday each year, free refills on brewed beverages during same-store visits, and priority access to other offers like Double Star Days. Stars are Starbucks' version of points that customers accrue with each purchase. People can redeem those Stars for free beverage upgrades or many popular Starbucks menu items.

There are also limited-time deals. In fact, a temporary promotion exclusive to Starbucks Rewards members is happening right now. And there isn't much that people have to do in order to take advantage of it.