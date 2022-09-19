What Happened To The Tons Of Food Left Behind By Queen Elizabeth Mourners

With lines that stretched out for hours, it was natural for those who wanted to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state in the Palace of Westminster to pack a meal, or a snack. Unfortunately, the U.K. Government was clear about what it would, and wouldn't allow into the hall. People could only bring small bags and any food or beverages brought to provide sustenance had to be consumed before they entered the hall. Anything that wasn't eaten before it was time to enter the hall was meant to be thrown away.

But all that changed when the Scouts pitched in to help crowds prepare to enter the Palace. They said they had first begun to notice how many people were standing in line before discovering how much was being thrown away. They then decided to start collecting the food to share with others in the lines "but there was so much of it, we needed to do something a bit more," per Twitter.