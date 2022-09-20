DoorDash Just Added A New Grocery Store To Its Portfolio

If you're a frequent DoorDash user, it's likely that you downloaded the app to order a party spread from your local taquería or a late-night slice from your nearest pizza shop. Since that first order, you may have developed a habit of opening the app without a clear idea of what you're hungry for, using its emoji-accompanied suggestions (which include categories like burgers, sandwiches, chicken, and "healthy") to help you nail down a decision.

Along with the company's wide roster of restaurant partners, however, is a growing list of additional retail businesses like convenient stores, supermarkets, flower shops, pet stores, and major grocery brands such as Albertsons. Oddly enough, one of DoorDash's top nationwide retailers is a shop that sells crystals and gemstones, according to the delivery service's website. For its latest expansion, though, the delivery app is teaming up with one of the biggest U.S. purveyors of natural and organic foods.