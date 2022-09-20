DoorDash Just Added A New Grocery Store To Its Portfolio
If you're a frequent DoorDash user, it's likely that you downloaded the app to order a party spread from your local taquería or a late-night slice from your nearest pizza shop. Since that first order, you may have developed a habit of opening the app without a clear idea of what you're hungry for, using its emoji-accompanied suggestions (which include categories like burgers, sandwiches, chicken, and "healthy") to help you nail down a decision.
Along with the company's wide roster of restaurant partners, however, is a growing list of additional retail businesses like convenient stores, supermarkets, flower shops, pet stores, and major grocery brands such as Albertsons. Oddly enough, one of DoorDash's top nationwide retailers is a shop that sells crystals and gemstones, according to the delivery service's website. For its latest expansion, though, the delivery app is teaming up with one of the biggest U.S. purveyors of natural and organic foods.
Sprouts will join DoorDash this fall
Nearly 400 outposts of Sprouts Farmers Market will join DoorDash's portfolio of grocery chains this October, per a company press release. The health-food supermarket, which has locations in 23 states, will share turf with the likes of existing DoorDash grocery partners Walgreens, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Wawa, but it will offer something special to those who prioritize things like bulk granola and organic fruit when shopping for groceries. "We're known for the season's freshest, most delicious produce around, and take extra care in curating uniquely healthy products to fit any lifestyle," says the brand in its mission statement.
Sprouts is the latest new partnership in DoorDash's efforts to "be the one-stop shop for all local commerce needs for consumers" — and to compete with similar services like Instacart, per Grocery Dive. October will bring additional partnerships for DoorDash with brands like EG America, Big Lots, DICK's Sporting Goods, Giant Eagle, Weis Markets, and The Raley's Companies.