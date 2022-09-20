Wendy's Is Finally Making Its Way To This Country

In May 2021, Wendy's set up a pop-up shop in an iconic area of Sydney, Australia known as the Rocks, enticing visitors with free cheeseburgers and its iconic Frosty. According to Concrete Playground, the pop-up was there to determine if there was enough interest to bring the chain to Australian shores once again. A year later, DC Strategy, an Australian franchise consulting firm, announced its partnership with the fast-food restaurant. "The Wendy's Company is looking for world-class, experienced franchise partners with strong operations experience and a proven track record for growing brands in Australia," the company wrote in a blog post. While there are no determined locations at this time, it certainly looks like Wendy's will be a fixture in the Australian market shortly — The Canberra Times reported in September 2022 that "more than 10 opportunities are being advertised" to franchise in the country.

Interestingly, many Australians are already familiar with the name "Wendy's" because of an ice cream chain in Australia called Wendy's Milk Bar, which has existed since 1979 and has over 120 stores in Australia and New Zealand. In 2021, Newsweek reported that the American fast food giant was having difficulty expanding into Europe because a Netherlands take-away outlet — Wendy's Fish and Chips — was unwilling to give up its name. It's possible that similar issues may arise in Australia.