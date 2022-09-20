Aldi Customers Are In Shambles Over A Major Lunchables Dupe Discount

Remember how exciting it was to head to the school cafeteria when you were a kid? Sitting down and chatting with your buddies about something other than reading, writing, and arithmetic with the promise of going outside to the playground for recess shortly after. Did it get any better? Depending on what you pulled out of your lunchbox, you very well could have struck lunchroom gold. Chips, snack cakes, and PB&J's are just a few of the things you may recall being excited to find when breaking into your afternoon meal, and then, there were the rare occasions when your parents packed you a Lunchable.

Nowadays, you may recognize that the trays of meats, crackers, and cheese are one of the worst foods to add to a school lunch. However, for a kid who absolutely loved them, then finding one of those pre-packaged meals was probably like winning an Oscar and the lottery at the same time. "There's a ritual involved within opening it, and stacking it, and building it," Oscar Mayer's head of marketing Greg Guidotti explained to The Atlantic in 2018 of the Lunchable's appeal.

Given the popularity of charcuterie boards, it's pretty clear that adults still enjoy the basic concept. Therefore, when one Redditor spotted Aldi's version of the lunchtime treat at a major discount, it should come as no surprise they stocked up.