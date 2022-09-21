The Hilarious Reason The Cheesecake Factory Menu Is On Goodreads
If there's any restaurant whose menu you should take a moment to peruse before sitting down at the table, it's the Cheesecake Factory. The menu, which spans 21 pages and includes 250 individual items, is as varied as it is extensive, Thrillist reported. Just flipping through the pages of the "global menu," you can travel from Asia to Italy to Mexico to sample The Cheesecake Factory's take on cuisines from across the world.
There are a few reasons why the Cheesecake Factory's menu is so big. According to Business Insider, the menu slashes advertising costs for the Cheesecake Factory. That's because the lengthy menu's reputation travels far and wide via word of mouth. Researchers discovered that one single conversation with another person about the restaurant results in a $200 bump in sales. This business model is successful because people truly love the Cheesecake Factory's food, and they love to tell other people about it.
The restaurant has become so synonymous with its giant menu that it's now making waves on an unexpected internet platform.
Readers bask in restaurant's literary excellence
The Cheesecake Factory menu is high-quality reading for anyone who wants to browse a glossary of internationally-inspired dishes. More than 450 reviews on the popular book recommendation site Goodreads indicate that it's more than a list of options for hungry customers.
The 4.35-star entry on Goodreads has come to serve as a love letter to the popular chain restaurant. "When comparing this menu to other artworks, fewer pieces have such rubbery, genre bending moments like the Cheesecake Factory Menu," wrote one reader, who enjoyed their time flipping through the pages. However, a different reviewer, who awarded only one star, was disappointed with what they found in the spiral-bound booklet. "Only one-and-a-half pages of actual cheesecake content." But, a post on Twitter points out that this menu is rated higher than other works of literature, like "The Great Gatsby."
For other Cheesecake Factory groupies, the admiration goes deeper than an appreciation of culinary excellence. One person wrote, "This one is my go to comfort read. When the world is too much I know this one's got me."