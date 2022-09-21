The Hilarious Reason The Cheesecake Factory Menu Is On Goodreads

If there's any restaurant whose menu you should take a moment to peruse before sitting down at the table, it's the Cheesecake Factory. The menu, which spans 21 pages and includes 250 individual items, is as varied as it is extensive, Thrillist reported. Just flipping through the pages of the "global menu," you can travel from Asia to Italy to Mexico to sample The Cheesecake Factory's take on cuisines from across the world.

There are a few reasons why the Cheesecake Factory's menu is so big. According to Business Insider, the menu slashes advertising costs for the Cheesecake Factory. That's because the lengthy menu's reputation travels far and wide via word of mouth. Researchers discovered that one single conversation with another person about the restaurant results in a $200 bump in sales. This business model is successful because people truly love the Cheesecake Factory's food, and they love to tell other people about it.

The restaurant has become so synonymous with its giant menu that it's now making waves on an unexpected internet platform.