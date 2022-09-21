Instagram Is Tearing Up At J. Kenji López-Alt's Tribute Post To His Dog

In many ways, watching J. Kenji López-Alt's eponymous "Kenji's Cooking Show" is like stopping by a friend's house (if that friend lived on YouTube). You're greeted with a warm, straight-to-the-point introduction from the host, whose familiar face is often strapped with the decidedly dad-like GoPro that has become a signature filming tool in his Seattle home kitchen. "Hi everyone, it's Kenji. We're gonna stir-fry some greens with, uh, garlic and ginger," the chef and cookbook author says in a recent episode.

Whether he's divulging the secrets of his mom's Japanese take on mapo tofu, salvaging a blueberry upside-down cake, or celebrating his wife's Colombian heritage with ajiaco soup, López-Alt never fails to fill an idle moment with a snippet of history about the dish in question, a food-related science lesson (terms like "square-cube law" and "Maillard reaction" abound), or an anecdote from his storied past as a chef and food writer — all with the relaxed cadence of someone who isn't afraid to implement plan B, C, or D if a cooking scheme goes off course.

At the end of each episode, López-Alt isn't the only one who tastes the fruits of his labor. He almost always divvies up bites of human food for his dogs, Jamón and Shabu, who might be the most gastronomically advanced canines in the greater Seattle area. This week, however, the cooking expert shared some very sad news about Shabu in an Instagram post, yielding condolences from the pup's droves of internet fans.