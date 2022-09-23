Everything We Know So Far About Alison Roman's New Show

Roman will jump beyond the YouTube-verse on "(More Than) A Cooking Show with Alison Roman," a CNN Original Series premiering later this fall. "I couldn't be more thrilled to share this show with the world," Roman said in a September 22 press release. "We're all beyond collectively excited to reimagine what a cooking show can be, to make something new and have the best time doing it."

Produced by Zero Point Zero Production, the series will see Roman traveling around New York and beyond to dive into the histories of "her favorite ingredients." Considering the Italian influence in her cooking and her love of seafood, it shouldn't surprise you that Roman will pay a visit to the Amalfi Coast, which stretches along the southern edge of Italy's Sorrentine Peninsula. She won't spend all her time in the Bel Paese (CNN has already found its resident Italian American perma-vacationer in Stanley Tucci), but Roman's proclivity for anchovies and lemons will almost certainly take her to Positano. "Making these episodes this year has been the most fun a person could have," Roman wrote in an Instagram announcement, adding that she'll be "sharing the contents of [her] camera roll" in the weeks leading up to the premiere.