This Chucky Doll-Themed Beer Will Live In Your Nightmares

The new nightmare beer from Elysian Brewing is called Chucky: A Killer Wit Beer, featuring the scary killer doll's face on the label and his iconic weapon of choice: a knife. The presentation of the beer alone leaves drinkers scared from the start.

Elysian Brewing collaborated with USA Network & SYFY on the beer to help promote not only the eight films featuring the haunted doll, but also the "Chucky" television series' Season 2 premiere on October 5. The witbier is flavored with cranberry juice and pumpkin puree, and the Elysian website describes it as "light in color with spine-chilling flavors of chamomile and cinnamon — the perfect combination of everything you love about the season."

The limited-time beer already has reviews on Untappd, and many are raving about the libation of nightmares. Most people wrote that the flavor wasn't as overpowering as they expected. "Exact opposite of the intense can. Subtle pumpkin and cranberry." Another reviewer wrote, "Lots of pumpkin spice but not too much. Not over sweet. Honestly pretty good." If you can handle the scariness of Chucky in beer form, you can use Elysian's beer finder to figure out where to buy it near you.