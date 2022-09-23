Twitter Is Heartbroken Over A GBBO Contestant's Breakdown

It's two episodes into Season 13, and the "Great British Bake Off" (GBBO) has Twitter in emotional shambles over a well-liked contestant's breakdown. GBBO's biscuit week, filmed in Berkshire, offered the aspiring bakers the chance to flex their creative muscles (via Hello Magazine). But several contestants found themselves feeling the heat as well. Episode 2 of the new season never had a dull moment.

For the first challenge, the contestants were tasked with making macarons, but Syabira's savory satay macarons left Paul Hollywood shaking his head. Hollywood had mixed feelings about the sweet but savory dish, brandishing his signature catchphrase "[It's] a shame." Ultimately, he found aspects that he love about the dish, however. But Syabira found more bad luck for the week when she misunderstood instructions for the next challenge – creating deceptively easy-looking Garibaldi biscuits or "squashed flies." Syabira's creation was a highlight again for all the wrong reasons. She did a brave job of hiding her disappointment at mistaking "feathering" for "feathers" in the biscuit recipe.

But Syabira wasn't the only one off their game during GBBO's biscuit week. One contestant had a breakdown that left GBBO fans and Twitter heartbroken.