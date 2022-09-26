Researchers Just Uncovered A 2,600-Year-Old Cheese In Egypt

When it comes to cheese, being old has its advantages. As Wisconsin Cheese explains, aging cheese removes moisture and makes it harder than younger cheese. According to the site, this tougher quality makes aged cheese particularly well-suited for being a topping or a garnish. Naturally, there is some strategy behind aging, and the amount of time cheese is aged can affect the taste of the final product.

In the case of cheddar cheese, the aging time can make a huge difference. As Cabot Cheese explains, the difference between mild and sharp Cheddars is actually the amount of time the cheese is aged. The longer it's aged the sharper it becomes. Cabot's Mild Cheddar cheese is aged in the two-to-three month range, while the extra sharp variety may be aged for up to a year, with some sharp cheeses being aged over two years. For anyone thinking two years is a long time to age cheese, back in 2020, Hook's Cheese Company made headlines when it offered a limited run of cheddar cheese that had been aged for a whopping 20 years (via NY Times).

Now, IFL Science reports researchers have found a 2,600-year-old cheese in Egypt, but cheese lovers might not want to get their hearts set on trying a piece of this old cheese just yet.