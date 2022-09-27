Whole Foods Is Getting A Trendy Tepache Beverage Brand

For years, it seemed like if you went to a friend's house and asked for something to drink, they'd open the fridge to reveal a selection of icy cold sodas. In the year 2000, the average person drank 49.3 gallons of soda pop a year, according to ThoughtCo. But The New York Times reports that in the last 20 years, soda sales have dropped more than 25 percent and are still in decline. So what exactly are people drinking these days when they want something fizzy and refreshing?

Sales of kombucha ballooned between 2014 and 2019. According to The Food Institute, the number of kombucha brands on the market has increased by about 30% a year during that time frame. Sparkling water and seltzer have also gained popularity, with sales going up 42% between 2012 and 2017 (via NPR). But now, there's a new beverage brand breaking into the mainstream, and the product has a history that goes back centuries.