Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It
Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
Taco Bell, on the other hand, is looking to give its customers a little more control over the return of one menu item — but there's a catch! Some Taco Bell fans may have a hard decision to make. According to Restaurant Business Online, Taco Bell Rewards members are able to vote for the return of just one of two items that were previously on the chain's menu. As Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant explained, "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu." Curious if one of your old favorites is one of the contenders?
The Enchirito and Double Decker Taco are going head-to-head
Though Taco Bell diehards may be able to supply a long list of menu items that need to make a comeback, the chain is currently enlisting its Rewards members to determine whether the Enchirito or the Double Decker Taco will return. According to Restaurant Business Online, the Enchirito was an enchilada-burrito hybrid comprising a soft flour tortilla, beef, beans, diced onions, red sauce, and cheese, that was introduced in 1970 and lasted on the chain's menu up until 2013. The Double Decker Taco was a crunchy beef taco wrapped in a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, which was a limited-time offering back in 1995 and earned a permanent menu spot from 2006 until 2019.
Instagram might provide a little insight into which candidate may get a second chance. When Taco Bell posted news of the vote on its account earlier today, followers weighed in. As of this writing, the response "DOUBLE DECKER" has received 100 likes, while the comment "Enchirito!!!" has only received 55 likes. Interestingly, the comment "VOLCANO MENU" has already garnered 133 likes. Restaurant Business Online reports Taco Bell Rewards members who want a say in the debate can vote in the app from now until October 6, and the app will show whether the Double Decker or the Enchirito earned a revival on October 7. The winning item will be available for customers (both happy and unhappy with the outcome) at participating locations at a later date.