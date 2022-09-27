Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It

Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.

Taco Bell, on the other hand, is looking to give its customers a little more control over the return of one menu item — but there's a catch! Some Taco Bell fans may have a hard decision to make. According to Restaurant Business Online, Taco Bell Rewards members are able to vote for the return of just one of two items that were previously on the chain's menu. As Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer Sean Tresvant explained, "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu." Curious if one of your old favorites is one of the contenders?