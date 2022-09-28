Jacques Torres On What Fans Can Expect From The New Halloween Version Of Nailed It! - Exclusive Interview

What can fans expect from this new Halloween version of "Nailed It"?

I think the show still nailed it — meaning it's going to be fun. You're going to see some great fails, you're going to see beautiful cakes, and you're going to see things collapsing. You're going to see bakers running like crazy in the last 10 minutes and see whether they succeed or not. That's what we can expect.

Now, bakers also become a little bit better. We have seven seasons already, so a lot of viewers look at the show before they come and they know a little bit more. Some of the things that they used to fail at all the time, they become better at it.

They have a little bit of knowledge now going in?

Yes. They know it a bit more, but we still have the funny fails and that happiness that Nicole [Byer] will bring to the show. She's very good with the bakers, and she will bring some happiness and lightness.

Nicole Byer is so funny on the show. Has she ever made you laugh so hard you couldn't get through a scene or you guys had to stop filming?

Every episode we have those. You have no idea. Nicole is a comedian, and she's funny. But being a comedian is not just a job — it's who she is. All day she will make jokes. She will play like that. We always have the producer saying in our ear, "Nicole, this is a family show. Can you rephrase that?" It's very funny because we shoot a little bit longer than we should, but Nicole keeps the energy up by being herself, by being funny. Everybody loves Nicole.

What was one of the scariest things that contestants were asked to create this season?

We see some fun cakes, but what's scary for us is when they put a cake in the oven and they don't bake it completely, because we have to eat those cakes. We don't want to eat raw egg. We don't want to eat something that can make us sick. We always watch what's going on, or if they're going to crack the egg and if some of the shell is going to go into the batter, or if they are going to lick a spoon and then use that spoon to do something else.

We try to keep our eyes on it to be sure that they wash their hands. It's things that you can do at home. [If] it's your family, it's your son or it's your daughter, you can do some of these things at home that you don't want to do for the public. We are watching for that.