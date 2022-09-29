The Important Reason Ciara Just Teamed Up With Instacart
Instacart, the grocery delivery and pickup service, has announced a partnership with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara as part of the launch of its new "Instacart Health" initiative. The program is designed to make ingredients for healthier living available to everyone, and Ciara is the perfect partner for the cause.
As a mom of three with a busy and active lifestyle, Ciara understands the importance of eating healthy and how difficult it can be to find the time to do so — whether she's at home or on the road. That's why she's teaming up with Instacart to make healthy eating easier for everyone. With this partnership, Instacart customers and Ciara fans alike will be able to shop the singer's exclusive Shoppable Healthy Cart via Instacart with just one tap. The cart will be filled with Ciara's hand-picked fresh fruits and veggies, staples, and other items that will help to provide balance in shoppers' lives.
How It Works
The process is simple: Just open the Instacart app or go to Instacart's website, select Ciara's Shoppable Healthy Cart, and add items to your cart. Once you've selected everything you need, just check out and choose a delivery or pickup time that works for you. It's that easy! And, with Ciara as your personal guide to healthy living, you can rest assured that you're getting all the nutrients you need to live your best, most health-conscious life.
Instacart has created some new features to help promote and encourage its Instacart Health initiative, including Shoppable Healthy Carts, which are collections of shoppable products that have been curated by professional health experts. These carts can help to inspire people and give them new ideas for healthier products and meals.
Health tags that are associated with each product have also been added and can help people easily find reliable information about the items they are interested in buying, such as Keto or Paleo ingredients.
New rotating content banners can provide even more inspiration for those who are looking for healthier options and trying out new ways to eat, as well as a robust recipe library that includes healthy recipes from publications such as Women's Health, Men's Health, and Prevention. Expanded affordable payment options including EBT SNAP are also eligible for the Instacart Health initiative.
Why It Matters
Instacart Health aims to make healthy living more accessible to everyone. With the launch of this initiative, Instacart is making it easier for people to find and purchase healthy ingredients, which can lead to healthier lifestyles overall.
More than one in 10 Americans don't have reliable access to nutritious food, and 100 million people suffer from diet-related diseases. What's even more alarming is that $1.1 trillion in U.S. healthcare costs come from treating these chronic diseases, which can be caused or made worse by poor nutrition.
It is hoped that Ciara's involvement with Instacart Health will help to raise awareness of the initiative and its goals, as well as encourage more people to take steps towards eating healthier. "My family and I live by the saying 'health is wealth' and we know much of that starts with what we eat," said Ciara in a press release. She added, "I have a very busy life between running after my 3 kids, spending time with my husband and running my businesses. In the midst of all of that, I have learned that eating nutrient-rich foods actually makes me feel better and keeps me going. I'm excited to team up with Instacart for Instacart Health because I believe in their commitment to help make nutritious food accessible for everyone, and to help people make more informed decisions about what they're buying to fulfill their personal health needs."
Instacart Health is now available. New users can get a 14-day trial with unlimited free delivery.