The Important Reason Ciara Just Teamed Up With Instacart

The process is simple: Just open the Instacart app or go to Instacart's website, select Ciara's Shoppable Healthy Cart, and add items to your cart. Once you've selected everything you need, just check out and choose a delivery or pickup time that works for you. It's that easy! And, with Ciara as your personal guide to healthy living, you can rest assured that you're getting all the nutrients you need to live your best, most health-conscious life.

Instacart has created some new features to help promote and encourage its Instacart Health initiative, including Shoppable Healthy Carts, which are collections of shoppable products that have been curated by professional health experts. These carts can help to inspire people and give them new ideas for healthier products and meals.

Health tags that are associated with each product have also been added and can help people easily find reliable information about the items they are interested in buying, such as Keto or Paleo ingredients.

New rotating content banners can provide even more inspiration for those who are looking for healthier options and trying out new ways to eat, as well as a robust recipe library that includes healthy recipes from publications such as Women's Health, Men's Health, and Prevention. Expanded affordable payment options including EBT SNAP are also eligible for the Instacart Health initiative.