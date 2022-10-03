The Bewitching New Food Collab That's All About Hocus Pocus

Halloween may seem like it centers around spooky stories, costumes, and haunted houses, but, according to PBS, the October holiday is actually about food. No, families typically don't gather around a table for a meal, but the food traditions of Halloween have a rich history. In fact, they stem from Celtic celebrations that marked the end of the summer harvest season. Those traditions have transformed over time, but activities like bobbing for apples, carving Jack O'Lanterns, and even trick or treating have ancient roots.

Per Speaking Human, food companies today develop Halloween marketing campaigns that generate seasonal hype around their products. Halloween candy in particular gets a creepy reboot. Reese's, for example, gets a holiday makeover when the fall season hits, The Retro Network reported. From the packaging to television ads, to the shape of the candy itself, Reese's embraces the spooky season.

This year, an unexpected but familiar brand has teamed up with a classic Halloween film franchise for a whimsical collaboration.