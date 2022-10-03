How Taco John's Is Celebrating National Taco Day

It's the most wonderful time of the year. No, it's not the winter holidays. It's National Taco Day Eve. Tomorrow, per Thrillist, the country will celebrate its favorite handheld, customizable Mexican dish with tacos galore, discounts, and much appreciation for this modern version of a meal that has historic roots (per CNET). In fact, the taco dates back to the days before the Europeans arrived in Mexico, National Day Calendar reported.

On National Taco Day, we pay homage to a classic. Whether you prefer a corn or flour tortilla, hard or soft shell, or any variety of fillings, you're encouraged to enjoy a taco on this special occasion.

Of course, you can get creative in your own kitchen — tacos are versatile and can feature many flavors and toppings. From an easy chicken taco to a taco casserole, the possibilities are endless. But, restaurants nationwide will be celebrating as well. The originator of Taco Tuesday has geared up for National Taco Day and is ready to dish out the deals.