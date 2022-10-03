The Tragic Death Of Iconic Restaurateur Madame Wu

The world knew her as Sylvia Wu, and she was as iconic as the guests she served. The Los Angeles Times said that during its glory days, Madam Wu's Garden made Peking duck for actress turned Princess Grace Kelly and bird's nest soup for Mae West. She served Wu's Beef, made with steak, onions, and oyster sauce to Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow. She modified dishes for the likes of Gregory Peck, Charlton Heston, and Paul Newman, who were not too keen on authentic Chinese food. Per USA Today, she even came up with the idea of creating the now-iconic chicken salad with lettuce and cabbage, wonton strips, and tossed with a peanut or sesame dressing — an idea, The Los Angeles Times says — which came from Cary Grant.

Wu died at the age of 106 on September 29. The LA Times, which broke the news of her death, said the legendary restaurateur is survived by her sons George and Patrick as well as her grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband who died in 2011, and by her daughter Loretta, who had cancer and passed away in 1979.

Madame Wu was born Sylvia Cheng in 1915 in Jiujiang, in China's northern Jiangxi province, per The Los Angeles Times. She grew up in a well-to-do home with her grandfather and often spent time in the kitchen watching the cooks prepare their meals — an experience that helped shaped Wu's impressions of food.