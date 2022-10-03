The New Potato Side From Aldi You'll Want At Your Thanksgiving Table
Although fall may have only just begun, it is never too early to start thinking about your Thanksgiving menu. And while serving turkey as the main course might be a time-honored tradition, that doesn't mean you can't get creative with your Thanksgiving dinner. From delectable desserts to scrumptious Thanksgiving side dishes, there is no shortage of ways to add a little extra oomph to your holiday dinner table.
While some people might want to go all out with exotic fare on this food-focused holiday, there are also plenty of ways to liven up some Thanksgiving classics while still serving up dishes that your grandmother will recognize. After all, most beloved Thanksgiving food is a classic for a reason. Foods like stuffing, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole are among the top five best side dishes that are essential to a well-rounded feast. According to a YouGov America survey, 78% of people chose mashed potatoes as their favorite dish for the holiday. However, even these popular side dishes can be tweaked to add a creative, flavorful twist.
Aldi's new scalloped potatoes are easy to prepare
While potatoes might be a Thanksgiving table staple, there are many potato recipes to try when you need an easy side. Scalloped potatoes are like mashed potatoes' more sophisticated comfort food cousin. Made with thinly sliced potatoes and heavy cream, scalloped potatoes deliver a similarly rich, creamy texture (via The Kitchen), but bring the dish to the next level with additional layers of herbs and spices, and can even be topped with a layer of cheese for even more flavor. The best part is, thanks to Aldi, you can serve up some satisfyingly creamy scalloped potatoes for Thanksgiving dinner without ever having to lift a potato peeler.
The grocery chain is making it easy to mix up your Thanksgiving sides this year, thanks to their new fully cooked creamy scalloped potatoes, which are layered with sour cream and cheddar cheese. According to a new Instagram post by @adventuresinaldi, Aldi has just released a new scalloped potato meal that can be heated in the microwave and ready to serve in under ten minutes. "New item alert at Aldi! So excited to try some scalloped potatoes that don't take forever to make. Heat & go, baby!" @adventuresinaldi told their followers. Other Aldi fans agreed these potatoes were worth a try, calling them "yummy" and "so so so good!!!!" Based on these responses, it seems these scalloped potatoes just might give your regular mashed potatoes a run for their money.