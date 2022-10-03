The New Potato Side From Aldi You'll Want At Your Thanksgiving Table

Although fall may have only just begun, it is never too early to start thinking about your Thanksgiving menu. And while serving turkey as the main course might be a time-honored tradition, that doesn't mean you can't get creative with your Thanksgiving dinner. From delectable desserts to scrumptious Thanksgiving side dishes, there is no shortage of ways to add a little extra oomph to your holiday dinner table.

While some people might want to go all out with exotic fare on this food-focused holiday, there are also plenty of ways to liven up some Thanksgiving classics while still serving up dishes that your grandmother will recognize. After all, most beloved Thanksgiving food is a classic for a reason. Foods like stuffing, cranberry sauce, and green bean casserole are among the top five best side dishes that are essential to a well-rounded feast. According to a YouGov America survey, 78% of people chose mashed potatoes as their favorite dish for the holiday. However, even these popular side dishes can be tweaked to add a creative, flavorful twist.