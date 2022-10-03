Rachael Ray's Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Ray The Butcher

It's always fun to escape into your favorite television show, sitting back, relaxing, and letting the warm and cozy feelings wash over us. But even food reality shows that are mostly all about fun and laughter can't escape some of the tougher parts of real life. Loss touches us all, and even the entertainment industry isn't immune to this very real, sad part of life. In the past, viewers' hearts were broken over the loss of people like Food Network star Carl Ruiz, and the tragic truth of Anthony Bourdain's death left many people shaken.

Now, TV host and chef Rachael Ray has shared that a beloved contributor to "The Rachael Ray Show" has died. Ray Venezia, also known as "Ray the Butcher," died in August 2022 at the age of 63 (via Dignity Memorial). Ray shared a video montage of Venezia on her show over the years, saying, "he was someone that we lost not only recently but also suddenly," and that she wanted to honor his memory by sharing some of the best moments from his many appearances on her show. "I tell people, I'm Rachael's Ray," Venezia joked in one segment (per "The Rachael Ray Show"). But who is Venezia, and when did he start appearing on Ray's show?

