Tom Colicchio Has A Restaurant Coming To DC

Tom Colicchio may be known to most as the head judge and co-host of Bravo's "Top Chef," but before the Emmy winner's rise to fame, he opened Craft in 2001, a fine-dining restaurant in New York City. Colicchio has since opened five other upmarket establishments: Temple Court and Vallata in New York, Small Batch in Long Island, Los Angeles Craft, and Las Vegas establishments Heritage Steak and Craftsteak (via Crafted Hospitality). He's also a philanthropist who worked with former First Lady Michelle Obama on the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act, and produced the documentary "A Place at the Table," which deals with hunger issues in the U.S. He's even hopped into the NFT game.

Furthermore, he owns a casual sandwich restaurant called 'wichcraft in NYC. The concept appears to have been intended as a franchise, and there were once two other locations in Las Vegas and San Francisco. Writer Bill Addison of SF Gate reported that Colicchio attended the Bay Area opening and was making sandwiches himself. However, when the Addison returned several weeks later, the sandwich he received was disappointing in comparison to the one he had first witnessed the celebrity chef make. However, things must have picked up for a time, as the eatery lasted for nine years before closing.

According to Eater, the James Beard Award Winner is now setting his sights on Washington D.C. with a new full-service restaurant.