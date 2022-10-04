Costco Japan Is Taking Its Pumpkin Pies To The Next Level

Costco's pumpkin pies have a track record any bakery will be proud of. A 2015 edition of Costco Connection indicated that the store sold 5.3 million pies that year, per Insider. Given that Costco also had 698 stores at the end of that year and 838 warehouses today, per The Motley Fool, we can't even guess at how many more pumpkin pies the warehouse chain is expected to sell this year.

What we do know is that Costco has stuck by what is tried and true, and other than messing with its size (10 inches in 1987 vs 12 inches today), Insider says nothing appears to have changed with the warehouse chain's pumpkin pies. Costco's bakers still make use of preservative-free pumpkin pie filling, along with spices, whole eggs, and water. And if you've never had one before, consider that the pie has its own Facebook fan page, which indicates how popular it actually is.

But no matter how much we love Costco's pumpkin pies, the one thing we can't say about this seasonal treat is that it is dressed to impress — in fact, it's quite the opposite. Although the very plainness of the pie appears designed to underwhelm, in Costco Japan, the opposite appears to be the case. As one Reddit user posted, Costco's pumpkin pies in Japan are as pretty to look at, as they are to eat.