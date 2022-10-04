Gordon Ramsay's Own Pizza Restaurant Did The Unthinkable

Pizza lovers seem to be divided into several categories. You have the purists who believe Italian pizza is the one and only true pizza and then you have those who prefer American variations such as the Chicago deep dish or New York style, and the final category is people who love to add unusual things that don't make sense to some such as dessert pizza with chocolate or banana.

While many chefs are known to experiment with flavors to create amazing dishes, there are some flavor pairings where many draw the line. Gordon Ramsay was trained in classical French technique (via CulinarySchools.org) and tends to have certain ideas of how things should and shouldn't be done. The celebrity chef's reaction videos to TikTok cooking creations have become well known and he has some 34 million followers on the platform. So this latest reaction to a pizza creation at his own restaurant should come as no surprise.