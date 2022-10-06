The Adorable Way Tyson Is Celebrating Spooky Season

Tyson Food's Spooky Nuggets are available in adorable bat, pumpkin, and ghost shapes. Colleen Hall, the senior director of marketing at Tyson, explained the reason behind the launch as a way "to give people more ways to celebrate the season with new Halloween-inspired shapes," per PR Newswire. However, not everyone will be lucky enough to be able to sink their teeth into these spooky nuggets.

The special edition Spooky Nuggets will not be available for purchase in any store. The only way chicken fans can get their hands on a bat, pumpkin, or ghost-shaped nugget is through the Tyson company's Instagram. Interested fans can enter for a chance to win a bag of their favorite Halloween creature by replying to the Instagram post with the hashtags #TysonSpookyNuggets and #Sweepstakes, along with an emoji of the shape they would most like to try. They must also tag a friend in their post to give them both a chance to taste these scary nuggets.

The sweepstakes are open from now until October 14. After that date, 250 lucky winners will be selected at random. The Instagram post has already gathered over 2,000 likes in just one day, as well as a massive amount of comments from fans hoping to score a bite of these one-of-a-kind nuggets for themselves and their closest friends.