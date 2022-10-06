Sunny Anderson's Problem With Arugula Is So Relatable

Arugula is a popular salad leaf for both its flavor and its appearance. It's known for its bright yet bitter, somewhat peppery flavor, which is why it works well in salads — it provides more taste than something like iceberg lettuce.

Not to mention, it's subjectively one of the prettiest leafy greens. Though it might not stand up against a frisee or a full kale leaf, arugula does add a dainty look to its dishes; in addition to its appearance in salads, you might find it decorating a burrata board or floating on top of a flatbread.

While it's certainly a popular leafy green loaded with health benefits (it's full of calcium and potassium, plus plenty of vitamins, per Healthline), arugula does come with one pesky drawback that other leafy greens don't have: its shape. And, Food Network star Sunny Anderson just called attention to a problem that any arugula lover has likely run into while enjoying the peppery leaf.