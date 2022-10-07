Why Starbucks Is In Hot Water With US Senators

The writing appeared to be on the wall for those who wanted Starbucks stores to unionize, when CEO Howard Schultz returned to the company he had built up twice, the first time in 2000, and then again in 2008 (per Fortune). In April, and during his first week back, Schultz told workers during a town hall that he was not "anti-union" but "pro-Starbucks, pro-partner, pro-Starbucks culture" and that "We didn't get here by having a union," reports CNBC. And it was also back in April that San Francisco State University labor professor John Logan warned "I think they're [Starbucks are] likely to double down on their anti-union efforts and do everything they possibly can."

Fast forward to today, and four U.S. Senators have written to both Schultz in his capacity as Starbucks' Chief Executive Officer, and Mellody Hobson as Chair of the company's Board of Directors, to ask about reports that the company was union busting. The four senators: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey, and Richard Blumenthal also warned that "the law prohibits Starbucks from interfering unduly in workers' organizing efforts, but press reports and accounts from Starbucks employees in Massachusetts indicate that the company is fast crossing the line into illegal union-busting."