Aldi's Fan-Favorite Halloween Cheese Assortment Is Officially Back

All five offerings in Emporium Selection's Halloween cheese range are now available at Aldi, as confirmed by @aldifavoritefinds. They cost $4.29 each, according to the Aldi website, and include the two Transylvanian cheeses plus Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, Freaky Franken Sage Derby, and Scary Pumpkin Spice Wensleydale Cheese. Though the wrapping features Halloween-appropriate names and artwork, shoppers seem to be more excited about the cheeses inside. "The packaging is fun, but it's also genuinely really good cheese!" one Reddit user said. Another added, "My favorite cheese from Aldi. Wish they had those suckers year round."

While social media users seemed most excited about the cave-aged cheeses, which one user said has their "office addicted," others had high praise for different selections. "Sage derby is AMAZING," one Instagram commenter said. According to Aisle of Shame, this cheese "is made by combining dried sage with the cheese curd, so that the cheese has green veining and an herby flavor."

Last year, the same blog also reported on a Wensleydale strawberry prosecco cheese in the shape of a sugar skull. However, it no longer appears to be part of Aldi's Halloween selection in 2022. Perhaps that's a good thing, as Redditors were much more impressed by the cute shape than the flavor.