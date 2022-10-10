Tupperware Is Now Finally Available At Target

There are few people around the world who don't know what happens at a Tupperware party. Someone — either you or someone you know — sends out an invite for a get-together, and that party might also include a Tupperware representative who turns up with samples of products to show and talk about (per Delighted Cooking). The durable plastic containers have a fan following, too. The late Queen Elizabeth II was said to have stored her cereal in a Tupperware box, per The Guardian, and select vintage styles are now selling for much, much more than they were worth originally, depending on how well cared for they are (per Cooking Light).

But for the longest time, unless you knew someone that was ready to throw a Tupperware party, or until you discovered you could actually go online to get your food container fix, there was very little you could do to get your hands on this kitchen workhorse. Tupperware items were never sold in stores, until now that is. Tupperware has entered into a deal with Target that will see the product retail both in stores and online.