Why GBBO Is Under Fire For Its 'Mexican Week' Episode

The "Mexican Week" theme of Season 13, Episode 4 of "The Great British Bake Off" turned out to be unfamiliar territory for the hosts, judges, contestants, and evidently the producers of the series, as many viewers perceived the content in the episode as having uninformed, racist undertones.

This isn't the first time that GBBO has been called out for racism. In 2020, the British baking series made the news for its episode about Japanese cooking, which featured challenges that were instead broadly Asian and spanned Thai, Chinese, and Indian cuisines, per Digital Spy. Audience perspectives varied: While some critics accused GBBO of "cavalier colonialism" for insensitive remarks made in the episode, Japanese-born pastry chef Tomoko Kato told Insider that "there is room for both traditional and nontraditional" elements when it comes to Japanese food.

Twitter, however, was outraged, and host Matt Lucas' attempt at humor did not help. "Pardon me but what f***ery is this?" tweeted @lindseywasson. "Seven minutes in and we've had a 'cat poo curry' (katsu curry) joke." Meanwhile, the Independent said the episode promoted the racist assumption that there is no difference between the world's many Asian cultures. Two years later, GBBO is taking flak for a similar misstep.