Jimmy John's Just Released A New Beef Sandwich That Packs An Unexpected Crunch

Perhaps trying to meet the need of hungry folks who are fiending for burgers but wind up at a sandwich shop, the patriotically named All-American Beefy Crunch is now on the menu at Jimmy John's for a limited time. According to the chain's website, the new sandwich is made with beef, American cheese, Thousand Island sauce, "crispy onion strings," pickles, lettuce, and raw onions. Over on YouTube, user Papi Eats had a chance to try the new sandwich, remarking, "This is really good. It tastes like a Big Mac, but a sub." He also noted, "I like the crunch from the crispy onion straws."

When Brand Eating posted an article about the All-American Beefy Crunch, one commenter revealed their own experience with the sandwich, writing, "Had this for lunch today and as far as a mashup between a roast beef sandwich and a Big Mac goes it was pretty good." The follower also added a word of caution, "although the amount of thousand island on there made it a very messy sandwich." The All-American Beefy Crunch is slated to stay on Jimmy John's menu until the end of December, according to the chain's press release. From the sound of things, with all the sauce, customers may need to ask for extra napkins.