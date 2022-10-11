Instagram Is Thrilled With Top Chef Canada's Guest Judge

It does not take a cooking show connoisseur to know who Gail Simmons is. Among her numerous contributions to food media, she is probably best known for her role on the U.S. iteration of "Top Chef" — and justifiably so, as she has been on the show even longer than its iconic host Padma Lakshmi. Less known of Simmons, though, is the fact that she hails from Toronto, Canada, per Food & Wine.

This week, Simmons posted a spoiler for food TV audiences on Instagram, writing, "As you can imagine, I was pretty stoked to return to my homeland for tonight's episode of 'Top Chef Canada.'" It would not be the first time she filled a seat for Food Network's cooking show; she also appeared in an episode of the series' premiere season in 2011, per Toronto Life.

"So great to have you, you need to come back!" "Top Chef" judge Janet Zuccarini commented on the Simmons' post. "Hopefully not the last time I get to sit on a judge's panel with you!!" new judge David Zilber chimed in. From the fan department, more than 3,000 likes and the words "can't wait to watch tonight" summed up the feeling of appreciation in the comments thread.