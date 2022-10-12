7-Eleven's New Limited-Time Slurpee Flavor Packs A 'Freshly Picked' Punch

If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point during the last year, there's a good chance you know what Sophia Pelton considers to be the sign of a lush, lavish lifestyle. "To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once. You know, like, one for fun, one for hydration, and then one for energy," the comedian explained in a TikTok video last October. "In those moments I just feel like I have it all. I am living large and I am a little prince," she said.

Compared to some of the more "traditional" signs of luxury, like designer clothing, mansions, and caviar, Pelton's idea of opulence is relatively simple — which is probably why the audio from her TikTok has inspired more than 11,000 posts in the last year from other creators showing off their preferred trio of beverages. You can experience the high life by Pelton's standards, too. However, if your refrigerator happens to be on E at the moment, a quick trip to 7-Eleven can give you everything you need to create a luxurious, three-drink combo of your own.

A bottle of water is the obvious choice for the hydration component, while the "energy" part of the equation can be fulfilled with a Big Gulp soda or coffee from the convenience store. Finally, the "fun" beverage slot can be filled with one a Slurpee, which is now available in a new flavor that will also give your sipping some seasonal flair.