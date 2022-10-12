7-Eleven's New Limited-Time Slurpee Flavor Packs A 'Freshly Picked' Punch
If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point during the last year, there's a good chance you know what Sophia Pelton considers to be the sign of a lush, lavish lifestyle. "To me, the height of luxury is drinking three liquids at once. You know, like, one for fun, one for hydration, and then one for energy," the comedian explained in a TikTok video last October. "In those moments I just feel like I have it all. I am living large and I am a little prince," she said.
Compared to some of the more "traditional" signs of luxury, like designer clothing, mansions, and caviar, Pelton's idea of opulence is relatively simple — which is probably why the audio from her TikTok has inspired more than 11,000 posts in the last year from other creators showing off their preferred trio of beverages. You can experience the high life by Pelton's standards, too. However, if your refrigerator happens to be on E at the moment, a quick trip to 7-Eleven can give you everything you need to create a luxurious, three-drink combo of your own.
A bottle of water is the obvious choice for the hydration component, while the "energy" part of the equation can be fulfilled with a Big Gulp soda or coffee from the convenience store. Finally, the "fun" beverage slot can be filled with one a Slurpee, which is now available in a new flavor that will also give your sipping some seasonal flair.
Green Apple Slurpees are available now at 7-Eleven
As if it weren't already fun to quench your thirst with one of 7-Eleven's famous Slurpees, the chain is now offering its signature slushy in a new fall flavor that sounds perfect to sip on this leaf-peeping season. As PR Newswire reports, Green Apple is the latest addition to the convenience store's Slurpee lineup, which is described as a "combination of tart and sweet that tastes like a freshly picked apple on a crisp autumn day." The limited-edition flavor is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations, where it can be easily identified in the Slurpee machine by its bright green hue that is reminiscent of a Granny Smith apple.
Being that the new Green Apple Slurpees have only just landed in 7-Eleven stores, it is still unclear as to whether or not they'll become a timeless and beloved fall beverage like Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte. However, 7-Eleven has dabbled in the green apple flavor before with Skittles Green Apple Slurpees. Released back in 2016, the candy-inspired drink was a big hit with Wreckless Eating's Matt Zion who awarded it an impressive rating of five out of five (via YouTube).
Still, those who may be skeptical of picking the 2022 version for their "fun" beverage can do so without taking a major hit to the wallet by registering for 7-Eleven's rewards program, through which members can get small Slurpees for just a dollar through the end of the year.