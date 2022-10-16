The Alarming Reason Magic Chef Air Fryers Were Just Recalled

About 11,750 Magic Chef air fryers were recalled by the manufacturer, Newair. The product manual for the device says it is designed to shut off if the internal temperature gets too high, but it seems there was still a significant safety risk. While there have been no incidents reported, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the unit can "overheat, posing fire and burn hazards." People with the air fryer have been advised not to use it and to "send a picture of the rating label to Newair for instructions on how to disable the air fryer."

If customers are able to provide a receipt of the purchase, they will receive a full refund. Those who are unable to show a receipt will still receive a $50 credit from Newair. Those who own one of the recalled models (MCAF56DB or MCAF56DW) can start the return process by going to Newair's recall registration page.

This is not the first time an air fryer has been recalled for reasons related to overheating this year. Consumer Reports says more than 600,000 Insignia brand air fryers sold at Best Buy were also recalled in April. In that case, customers in Canada and the U.S made 68 reports about the product, some of which involved injuries or damage to property.