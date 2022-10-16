The Cooking Championship You Forgot Robbie Coltrane Dominated

Members of the "Harry Potter" film world shared happy memories and feelings of sadness after the passing of Robbie Coltrane (via CNN). Coltrane was beloved and known by many for his role as Hagrid in the popular film franchise. His character was a dear friend to protagonists Harry, Ron, and Hermione, often having tea with them and even giving the young wizards important information (via The Atlantic). Food and drink were a theme for the character — heck, he gifted Harry with a homemade birthday cake. And he was known to be a bit of a drinker.

Coltrane appeared to have some similarities to Hagrid and was remembered by castmate Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) as being "a friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life." What many people may not remember about Coltrane is that he participated in a food competition. And no, this is not about his association with "Great British Bake-off" co-presenter Noel Fielding, which involved a Kate Bush music video. Coltrane actually took part in a contest involving Dock Pudding.