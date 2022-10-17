The DDD Joint With The 'Most-Flavorful' Fried Chicken

The show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," sometimes simply called "DDD," is great for helping foodies seek out places to fulfill their cravings. Instead of sending people off to Michelin-rated restaurants, it focuses more on roadside options with amazing flavors that are good alternatives to standard fare like Cracker Barrel. The aim is to provide real food to real people on real budgets. "DDD" has choices for the best restaurants in every state, and the chosen examples feature a huge range of food, from the common to the extremely strange.

One of the best parts of "DDD" is that it not only focuses on a whole eatery but will tell you exactly what items on the menu are worthy of your time. There's no such thing as a place that does everything well, so understanding that the best place for wings might not be where you're going to find the perfect pizza can save you a lot of time and money.

One of the frequent focal points of many "DDD" episodes is fried chicken. There have been numerous chicken joints of various types, from jerk chicken shacks to southern kitchens, all of which have appeared on the show. However, it's possible that Guy Fieri and company have found the hands-down tastiest fried fowl on the map.