This Chipotle Halloween Costume Has Twitter Cracking Up

Halloween is only two weeks away and, if you're like us, you're still wracking your brain and trying to find the perfect thing to transform into for the day. Yes, you could just walk into a costume store or a Halloween-themed pop-up and pick something from the giant wall, but sometimes you just want something with a little more originality, a costume that will make plenty of people laugh out loud while showing off a little bit of your own personality.

Well, maybe it's about time to think outside the box, or bag, if you will. Did you ever think it would be possible that your costume inspiration could come from the fast-casual chain Chipotle? Well, it turns out that the brand has not only found a way to potentially make you the talk of the costume party this Halloween, but it is also proudly proclaiming that it has "found your costume," according to its Twitter feed. The costume? A Chipotle fork.