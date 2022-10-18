Morgan Eckroth Gives Us A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The U.S. Barista Championship - Exclusive Interview

You recently took home the U.S Barista Championship. How does that feel?

It's good. It was a very, very hectic beginning to the year. It was a lot of fun, and I couldn't have asked for a better result.

I'm sure. How long does it take to prepare for something like that? What's the process like?

This year, for the national level of the United States Barista Championship, it was a little bit different than previous years. Usually, there are lead-up competitions into the national levels. Time-wise, that wasn't possible this year, so the U.S. Competitions Committee opted to do a lottery system, which essentially meant that the competitors were already competing before. Generally, as a competitor, you would have essentially as long as you wanted to prepare.

This year was a bit truncated. We had exactly two months, and it was a very, very intense two months. It sounds like a lot of time, but ultimately, it's a very short amount of time because in that time you need to write a script and form a theme. You are selecting and choosing and also importing and roasting the coffee you're using. You are formulating signature beverages and then you are practicing all of that ad nauseam until you can do it backwards and forwards and in your sleep.

It was a lot of practice. Toward the end of my preparation time, I was probably practicing two to three hours a day, four to five times a week. It becomes a part-time job.