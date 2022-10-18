Starbucks Was Just Sued For Alleging These Employees Are Kidnappers

According to Reuters, the workers at a Starbucks store in Anderson, South Carolina, voted unanimously to unionize in June. On August 1, the newly formed union drafted a letter requesting an increase in wages from the manager. The manager claimed that after she was given the letter, the employees prevented her from leaving the store. She later reported the incident to the police department, which launched an investigation.

Though the local sheriff eventually declared there was no evidence of wrongdoing found on the part of the employees, Starbucks released a statement that the store manager "felt threatened and unsafe" as a result of the other employees' actions. In response, eight Starbucks employees referenced in the statement are now suing Starbucks for defamation.

Aneil Tripathi, one of three employees fired shortly after the incident, didn't hold back when commenting on the pending lawsuit. "Starbucks knew exactly what they were doing when it smeared our reputation, painting us as criminals," Tripathi said (via Fox Carolina).

Notably, some employees are accusing Starbucks of union busting, claims the coffee megachain has faced before. In fact, this particular Starbucks has already been a hotbed of activity, with the unionized workers organizing strikes and walk-outs, according to an interview done with Tripathi for Labor Notes. He alleges anti-union behavior on the part of the coffee giant, even though Starbucks' official stance is, "No Starbucks partner has been or will be disciplined for supporting or engaging in lawful union activity."

As this story unfolds, it could impact future Starbucks employees' efforts to unionize, as well as the trustworthiness of the company to potential workers.