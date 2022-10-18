The Massive Cheese Stretch That Has Twitter In A Tizzy

If you're undeniably obsessed with cheese like the rest of us, then you know one thing is for certain when it comes to your favorite cheesy dish — nothing is better than a good ole cheese stretch. Whether it's on your pizza or in your mac and cheese, a good stretch means you've got a deliciously cheesy dish on your hands that's ready to be devoured. But there's actually a scientific explanation for the stretchiness of certain cheeses (many of which involve mozzarella of some kind). There are factors such as how acidic it is, its age, and its composition, that play into how we know for sure that it's going to be a good cheese with a good stretch (via Cheese Science).

These stretches are visually stimulating, and a must-have for any food influencer's perfect grilled cheese photo or company's mouthwatering advertisement (say, when trying to entice you with perfectly melted mozzarella sticks). But even so, a huge, consistent, seemingly never-ending stretch is the best way to judge meltiness. Now, one particular video of a cheese stretch has people on Twitter losing their minds in a fromage freakout over the sheer cheesiness of it all.