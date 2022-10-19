Rite Aid Announces Halloween 'Trick-Or-Trivia'

BusinessWire reports that Rite Aid called up its forensic candy data team, if it has such a thing, and reviewed last year's Halloween sales information. The aim was to provide more details about shoppers' habits and keep them up to speed about the only holiday dedicated to fear. Except maybe Valentine's Day, but that's a whole other kind of fear. Rite Aid then put out some "Trick-or-Trivia" information to help show people exactly what All Hallows' Eve is about.

Some of the information that Rite Aid discovered in its profit and loss ledger wasn't surprising. For instance, nearly ⅔ of all candy sales are related to some kind of chocolate. This means that those who think fruit candies or gummies are the top treats are deeply in the minority.

There were some shocks associated with this candy finding, however. Among the most beloved chocolate candies purchased, plain M&M's, as well as Milky Way bars, were leading the pack along with Reese's peanut butter pumpkins. This is moderately confusing, considering peanut M&M's and Snickers bars still exist. While it could be argued that people wouldn't buy peanut candy due to allergies, why then would they get peanut butter pumpkin Reese's? So many unanswered questions.

Other fascinating Rite Aid facts include that its shoppers at Rite Aid alone bought six statues of liberty worth of candy in one year, and most Halloween candy was bought within the week before the holiday, suggesting that Rite Aid customers don't plan ahead.